Teenage parents on the run after taking their baby from hospital

The teenage parents on the run after taking their 3-day-old baby girl from a western Sydney hospital are not in trouble, say police pleading with them to return.

There are concerns for the welfare of the three children after the young parents didn't formally discharge from Nepean Hospital when they walked out in the early hours today.

Fourteen-year-old mother Jenifer Morrison and 15-year-old father Jayden Lavender are believed to be with an unknown man who they left the hospital with in the dead of the night.

Nepean Hospital said it immediately notified police when it discovered the mother and child had not been discharged.

"We are concerned for the wellbeing of the mother and her baby and urge her to come forward," hospital general manager Brett Williams said.

NSW Police said they're worried about the young family's welfare given the newborn still needs medical assistance and the mother gave birth just days ago.

"To Jenifer and Jayden, the two parents, you're not in trouble. We'd just really appreciate if you could go to the hospital and check out to see if you're alright," Penrith detective inspector Grant Healey told reporters in Sydney.

"The doctors still need to see your baby and make sure it's progressing nicely."

Police are pursuing information provided by the newborn's grandparents, but they also want to speak to the man who is believed to have helped the teens leave.

"We don't know if it's a family member," Healey said.

The baby's grandparents have taken to social media to express love for the newborn, posting pictures in hospital, including one of the young father cradling his daughter wrapped in a blanket.

"My Pride and Joy ... My Grand Daughter," the grandmother said on Facebook.

"I love you more then words. Can explain your perfect in everyway (sic)."

