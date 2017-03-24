Terror fears in Lille following shooting near metro station in French city

Several people, including a child, are reportedly injured following a shooting in Lille, France.

Armed police have rushed to the scene, located near Porte d'Arras metro station in the south of the city, according to reports.

The shots are believed to have fired at Jacques Febvrier square, a few metres from the metro station.

Witnesses reported at least three injuries, including a boy, thought to be aged 14.

The shooter is still reported to be on the loose, according to reports from local media.

Nearby residents reported shooting at around 9.50pm.

A heavy police presence has been reported at the scene of the incident.

- news.com.au