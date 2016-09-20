4:08pm Tue 20 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

George H W Bush to vote for Hillary Clinton

Former US President George H W Bush. Photo / Getty Images
Former US President George H W Bush. Photo / Getty Images

George H W Bush has said he will vote for Hillary Clinton, POLITICO has reported.

According to former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of the late Robert F Kennedy, Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, Bush is ditching his own party's nominee and will vote for the wife of the man who succeeded him as US president.

Townsend posted a picture on her Facebook page shaking hands next to the former president and this caption: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!"

Townsend said she met with the 92-year-old former president in Maine earlier today, where she said he made his preference known that he was voting for a Democrat. "That's what he said," she told POLITICO.

George H W Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said, "The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days. He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim."

Neither George H W Bush nor his son, former President George W. Bush, attended the Republican National Convention held earlier this year in Cleveland.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 20 Sep 2016 16:53:52 Processing Time: 14ms