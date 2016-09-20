George H W Bush to vote for Hillary Clinton

George H W Bush has said he will vote for Hillary Clinton, POLITICO has reported.

According to former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of the late Robert F Kennedy, Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, Bush is ditching his own party's nominee and will vote for the wife of the man who succeeded him as US president.

Townsend posted a picture on her Facebook page shaking hands next to the former president and this caption: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!"

Townsend said she met with the 92-year-old former president in Maine earlier today, where she said he made his preference known that he was voting for a Democrat. "That's what he said," she told POLITICO.

George H W Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said, "The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days. He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim."

Neither George H W Bush nor his son, former President George W. Bush, attended the Republican National Convention held earlier this year in Cleveland.