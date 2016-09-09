Mother and daughter arrested over incestuous marriage in America

By Adam Boult at Daily Telegraph

A 43-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter have been arrested and charged with incest after authorities in Oklahoma discovered they were married.

Patricia Spann, the mother, had lost custody of her three children some years ago. The daughter, Misty, and her two brother were raised by a grandparent.

Ms Spann was reunited with daughter Misty two years ago, and records show that the two women got married in March this year.

The relationship was discovered last month during an investigation by the state's department of human services into the welfare of children living at the older woman's house.

According to a KFOR report, Patricia said she didn't believe that she would be breaking the law by marrying Misty as her name does not appear on her daughter's birth certificate.

Patricia had previously married her son, Jody, in 2008, with the marriage annulled two years later.

Both women are being held at Stephens County Jail, with bail set at US$10,000 ($13,500). If found guilty they could face sentences of up to 10 years.

Marrying a close relative is considered incest in Oklahoma, regardless of whether or not a sexual relationship exists.

Speaking to KSWO, Patricia's son, Cody, said of his mother: "I think she's worthless. She put my sister into this.

"She forced my sister into this, there's a lot of people that know it. For you to want to put your own daughter through this, what kind of person are you?

"If that's what you want that's on you, but none of us kids want that, and now you got my sister behind bars because of your choices. Why don't you let that sit on you as a mum?

- Daily Telegraph UK