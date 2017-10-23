India hasn't been a particularly fruitful part of the cricket world for Ross Taylor.

Five more runs early yesterday in the opening ODI at Mumbai and he would have had his first ODI century against India, in India, to go with a solitary test century at Bangalore five years ago.

No matter, his significant part in New Zealand's outstanding six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium should be satisfaction in itself.

Taylor and Tom Latham shared a New Zealand fourth-wicket record stand of 200 to overtake India's 280 for eight. Latham went on to his fourth ODI ton, 103 not out off 102 balls, while Taylor made 95, his highest ODI score in 11 international innings against India in India.

"I'm not getting any younger and just wanted a bit more intent out there," Taylor, 33, said. "Through the middle stages in the past I've taken a few too many dot balls. So I've taken a conscious effort to be a bit busier at the crease, work on a few shots and open up the offside.

"Tom and I got some runs in the warmup game [both made centuries against an Indian board XI last week] and it was nice to bring that form into [the ODI]."

Taylor was delighted with Latham's performance, and his adroit use of the sweep shot.

"He employed the sweep in tests out here [last year] and to good effect. Indians are very quick on their feet when playing spin. Us New Zealanders aren't as nimble on our feet," he quipped.

"With the sweep shot you're able to put pressure on the bowler to adjust his length. Tom did that outstandingly well."

Latham showed wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order can be a good fit for him.

Taylor pointed out keeping, then opening the innings, would be tough in the Indian heat.

"No 5 or 6 has been a position where we've been searching for a bit of consistency. Tom's been very successful in a new role and hopefully he continues that and the balance of our side improves."

Latham seems to relish India. His six ODI scores against the Indians over the past 12 months are 79 not out, 46, 61, 39, 19 (out of 79) and now 103 not out. Throw in a half century in each of the three tests there last year and for all the challenging nature of conditions in India, something clearly works for Latham.

The second ODI is in Pune late tomorrow night, and it will be a chance for New Zealand to grab a maiden bilateral series win in India. "We know India will come at us hard," Taylor said. "Pune is going to be a tough wicket to play on so we'll start again and not dwell on this too much."

Record stand

• Ross Taylor and Tom Latham shared a New Zealand fourth-wicket record stand of 200 against India.

• Latham now has four ODI centuries, while Taylor fell five short of enhancing his national record of 17 tons.

• On the back of just their eighth win in 33 ODIs in India, New Zealand can wrap up the series in game two in Pune starting late tomorrow night.