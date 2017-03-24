Cricket: Scott Kuggeleijn replaces Trent Boult in Black Caps test line-up

Northern Districts bowler Scott Kuggeleijn, who was last month cleared of rape charges in Hamilton District Court, has been called up as an injury replacement for Trent Boult for this weekend's test against South Africa.

Boult has had to withdraw from the match at Hamilton's Seddon Park, after failing to recover from the groin niggle that kept him out of the second test in Wellington.

"Trent did everything possible to get himself ready for this test and is extremely disappointed to be missing out," said Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen.

"While he has made good progress, after training yesterday, we spoke with medical staff and it was agreed that Trent required a little further time to be ready for the demands of test cricket.

"Scott will come in as cover, having consistently finished as one of the top wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield in recent seasons."

Boult's withdrawal comes less than 24 hours after that of fellow bowling ace Tim Southee with an ankle injury and severely tests New Zealand's pace bowling stocks, as they attend to salvage a series draw against South Africa.

More to come

- NZ Herald