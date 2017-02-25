Hard work for Kiwi tennis players around the world

By Dave Worsley

Its been a hard week for the three top-100 ranked Kiwi doubles players around the world.

1. Artem Sitak and American doubles partner Nicholas Monroe reached the quarters at the ATP 500 tournament Rio de Janeiro before being beaten in straight sets fourth seeded Colombian pair Juan Cabal and Robert Farah 2-6 2-6.

At the same tournament Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) lost to top seeds Jamie Murray (Scotland) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) 4-6 2-6 in the first round.

At the ATP 250 tournament at Delray Beach in the United States Mike Venus and Robert Lindstedt (Sweden) lost to third seeds Treat Huey (Philippines) and Max Mirnyi (Belarus) 5-7 3-6 in their first round match.

Meanwhile Marina Erakovic is set to play qualifying at the WTA Acapulco Open in Mexico this weekend. The New Zealand No.1 who is ranked 110 in the world and is the third seed in qualifying plays a Mexican wildcard in the first round.

In the second US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China Rubin Statham is through to the semifinal of singles.

He plays Italian third seed Marco Bortolotti who he beat last week on the way to the title. In doubles Statham and American Patrick Daciek reached the semifinals before they were eventually stopped by the top seeds in three sets.

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from New Zealand Tennis