Dan Carter back in New Zealand after being caught drink-driving in Paris

Dan Carter is back in the country after being nabbed by French police drink driving in Paris on Wednesday night.

The former All Black has flown back to New Zealand for a pre-planned holiday, posting to Instagram announcing his return this morning.

"Just got back to NZ for what was supposed to be a fun pre planned holiday," he wrote.

"Seeing the family again puts fresh perspective on just how big a mistake I made. #dontdrinkanddrive."

Just got back to NZ for what was supposed to be a fun pre planned holiday. Seeing the family again puts fresh perspective on just how big a mistake I made. #dontdrinkanddrive A post shared by Dan Carter (@dancarter_) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The Racing92 player was caught drink-driving by French police on Wednesday night, reportedly with a blood alcohol level of 0.98g per litre - above the legal limit of 0.5g.

He also reportedly did not have his driver's license with him.

French rugby journalist Richard Escot said he understood Carter had drank around four glasses of red wine at a dinner with his club and was not on a big night out when he was stopped by police for speeding on the Champs-Elysées in Paris

Continued below.

Related Content Former All Black Dan Carter admits drink-driving in Paris, apologises on Facebook Former All Black Dan Carter caught drink-driving in Paris On loan from Leverkusen, Papadopoulos scores for Hamburg win

Speaking to TVNZ, Escot referenced Carter's return, saying he was coming home to New Zealand "very sad".

"He has a contract, he will come back, but I wouldn't be surprised if he stopped at the end of his contract and never played rugby again."

Despite that prediction Escot said he didn't think the incident would harm Carter's reputation in France where he is "more famous than Richie McCaw".

"It's been a big shock because Dan Carter is a well known person and no one expected him to drive drunk."

Carter yesterday apologised for his actions, saying he made a "massive error of judgement".

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgement and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family," he posted in a statement on Facebook.

Carter's agent has been contacted by the Herald for comment.

- NZ Herald