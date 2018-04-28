Police won't be releasing the name of a 62-year-old woman murdered at a Nelson hotel this week, as they've been unable to contact her next of kin.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of the woman at Nelson's Rutherford Hotel.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 9am yesterday when the woman's body was found.

The man and woman were visiting New Zealand from overseas, and were part of a tour group.

A police spokeswoman said it was unlikely police would be releasing the victim's name this week as officers were still trying to contact her family.

They will not be revealing her nationality until then, either.

The alleged murderer is due to appear in Nelson District Court on April 30.

A Rutherford Hotel staff member yesterday said they were not willing to comment.