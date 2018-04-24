After the Anzac dawn service, go out and enjoy a sunny rest of the day.

Mainly dry weather and mostly light winds is the forecast for most of the country, brought about by a big high centred over the country today.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the ridge of high pressure meant settled and generally dry weather, with the only cloud in the western regions.

A "frosty start to a fine day" pattern for those east of the north-south mountain ranges is likely to carry through to Friday, Clark said.

Fine weather drew thousands to Anzac Day parades and services across the country today, despite a weak southwest flow bringing temperatures down.

WeatherWatch forecasters say the temperatures will warm up and most parts of New Zealand can expect a mild afternoon.

Except for some high cloud for the North Island and areas of mid-level cloud for Taranaki, it would be mainly sunny conditions for most tomorrow.

"Warmer weather pushes in ... and even more so on Thursday, with northerlies gradually developing towards the end of the week," WeatherWatch analyst Philip Duncan said.

"Once we reach Friday, a northerly flow will cover the country, with clouds increasing."

However, two lows will "swirl around each other" going into the weekend, bringing areas of rain and showers to at least half of both the North and South Islands.

TOMORROW

North Island: Becoming cloudy with a few showers in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Far North. South Island: Cloud increasing with rain or showers possible for the west coast.

FRIDAY

North Island: Cloudy with rain developing north of Taupo. South Island: Cloudy with rain, possibly heavy, in the west and spreading into the east later in the day.

SATURDAY

Both Islands can expect unsettled weather, with heavy rain possible.