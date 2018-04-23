Some of rugby's greatest sporting heroes are taking on the senior sporting world in Christchurch at the 2018 Golden Oldies Sports Celebration.

Former All Blacks head coach Sir Graham Henry is an ambassador for the iconic international event, while former All Black Bill Bush and Canterbury stalwart Aaron Flynn are joining Otago legend Brendan aka "Chainsaw" Laney to have some fun in the rugby field against teams from Russia to Patagonia in southern Argentina.

Also spotted was former Black Cap Michael Owens.

Wallabies assistant coach Stephen Larkham was also taking a break from his busy coaching schedule to lace up his boots and join around 2000 Golden Oldies Rugby players from 16 different countries for the biggest event of the month-long sports celebration.

"I've been a long-time fan of events that provide an opportunity for rugby players to get together, play a bit of rugby and have a whole lot of fun off the field," Larkham told event organiser Vintage Sport and Leisure.

"Some would argue Christchurch is the home of New Zealand rugby and it will be a real delight to meet up with old friends and foes."

Local Christchurch teams included the Saracens Saggy Sacks from Rangiora and the Lincoln Lizards from Selwyn.

They were up against players Australia, Japan, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, England, Germany, the USA, Russia and South Africa.

Lizards President Mark Tweedy said his team was looking forward to scoring a few tries against their international competitors then sharing a pint or two in the pub afterwards.

"It is always great fun and banter competing with our Aussie neighbours, who think they are better than us and it is our privilege to prove them wrong," Tweedy said.

The global sports festival was run by Vintage Sport and Leisure and supported by city promotions agency ChristchurchNZ.

With the aim of making sport less serious and more social, this year's Golden Oldies attracted more than 5000 mature sports enthusiasts aged 35 and over from across the world to patriciate in a month-long celebration of fun, friendship and fraternity.

Attraction at ChristchurchNZ general manager Linda Falwasser said the sports festival was a great opportunity for Christchurch to celebrate our new city with the world.

"As city hosts, we are thrilled to be welcoming one of Christchurch's largest ever sporting events to our city and encourage the whole community to get involved, check out the games and enjoy the experience."

Golden Oldies rugby game days are Wednesday, April 25 and Friday April 27 from 10am to 7pm at South Hagley Park.