Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been named one of the world's 100 most influential people, by Time magazine.

The list includes people such as US President Donald Trump, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and singer Rihanna - and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"A designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now", Time said.

"She's not just leading a country," Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in Ardern's description.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a toy kiwi gifted to Merkel. Photo / Claire Trevett

"She's changing the game. And women and girls around the world will be the better for it.

"Just 11 countries out of almost 200 are led by a woman. Let that number sink in.

"That's how hard it is for a woman to rise to lead a nation. Last October in New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern did it."

See All the TIME 100 Honorees in Under a Minute See all the 2018 #TIME100 honorees in under a minute. Posted by TIME on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Ardern was described as a "political prodigy".

"In 2008, she was elected the youngest member of the New Zealand Parliament. Now she's the youngest female Prime Minister in the world."

Ardern was "proudly progressive", at a time when conservative politicians were rising to power across Europe and the United States "with a raft of plans to fight economic inequality, address climate change and decriminalise abortion".

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, right, pose for a photograph with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford, left, in London. Photo / AP

"She wasn't supposed to win: she entered the election late, and her party's approval ratings were low. Then a wave of 'Jacindamania' swept the land.

"And she's expecting her first child this year.

"In a world that too often tells women to stay small, keep quiet—and that we can't have both motherhood and a career—Jacinda Ardern proves how wrong and outdated those notions of womanhood are."

Ardern wrote the words in Time magazine for Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, describing him as one of the younger politicians who will "mark the shift in our political landscape".

"Youth alone is not remarkable," she wrote.

"But winning over people with a message of hope and warmth, tolerance and inclusion, when other politicians the world over choose an easier route—that is remarkable."