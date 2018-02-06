The death of Aroha Kiwara in Hamilton on Sunday is now being treated as a homicide.

Kiwara, 28, was found dead at a property on Dominion Rd, Nawton on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the scene examination and post mortem had been completed today and police were now treating the death as a homicide.

He appealed for anyone who was in the area of Dominion Rd between 10pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday to contact police.

"There will be someone who knows what happened to Aroha and we urge them to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can call police on (07) 858 6200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.