Here are some of the key events and statistics from the worst-affected areas that have been hit by the ex-tropical cyclone Fehi.
Dunedin
- Sewage overflows forced the Dunedin City Council to evacuate some people.
- A state of emergency for the city was declared this afternoon.
- Elderly residents at Radius Fulton in Dunedin are being evacuated after torrential rain has caused substantial flooding to the rest home.
- More than 35mm of rain fell in two hours but it is expected to ease significantly around 6pm tonight.
- At 5pm 103mm of rain had been recorded since 2am.
West Coast
- Some residents in Hokitika and the surrounding area may be without power for up to 48 hours.
- Extreme weather conditions, combined with access issues getting to site, were making it difficult for Transpower to establish the extent and cause of the damage.
- Buller District Civil Defence team declared a state of emergency this afternoon.
- Nine palliative and aged care patients are being evacuated from their facility in Buller due to flooding concerns.
- 5.8mm in the last 18 hours for Westport. Weather station in Hokitika has been unable to get readings after power went out.
- 200mm in Buller Ranges, 130mm at Mt Cook Village.
Christchurch
- More than 3000 homes are without power in Selwyn and Halswell areas.
- The estimated time for power to be restored was 5pm.
- Christchurch firefighters battled several unrelated fires.
- Winds of 80km/h at 1pm.
Wellington
- In the capital residents of Wellington were battling to navigate the city during gale-force winds and heavy rain.
-At 4.30pm 8.6mm of rain had fallen in four hours.
- Hit by winds of 140km/h, some flights cancelled.
- All ferries cancelled.
- Surface flooding reported at spots in many parts of the city.
Auckland
- Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide sparked closure and morning traffic chaos.
- Sea inundation from king tides, 10mm of rain in one hour.
Nelson
- Roads closed and residents evacuated due to storm surges and high tides.
- Police cordon off Mapua Wharf as it was completely underwater.
- Flights cancelled.
- Western Ranges hit with 100mm over 24 hours while Nelson records 12.2mm.