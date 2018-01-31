The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the historical abuse of children in state care doesn't go far enough, a former ward of the state said.

The inquiry will cover the time period from 1950 to 1999, although people outside of that window will be allowed to come forward.

Former foster child Daryl Brougham wrote a book about his life growing up in foster care. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland man Daryl Brougham, who was buffeted around 79 foster homes as a child, wanted the inquiry to increase its scope to 2017.

The 37-year-old said most of the organisations and processes used before 1999 were now no longer in use.

Advertisement

"The year 1950 is not going to fix 2018. We're dealing with new frameworks and theories that social workers have developed over the last 10 years.

"I want the inquiry to come up to today so we can see a pattern of the existing providers as well."

VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai chief executive Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Su'a also hoped that the inquiry was a starting point and future work would look at state care up until the present day.

"We support the inquiry that it seeks change and not blame.

"We think restoring faith in the care system as an environment of safety and love and supporting children's whole needs is really important."

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai chief executive Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Su'a hopes youth currently in state care will get a say in the inquiry. Photo / Supplied

Cribb-Su'a explained how VOYCE was established as young people in the state care system were not being heard. Even though the current young people were outside the scope of the inquiry, VOYCE would be encouraging them to give their reflections on the system that they would either deliver to the inquiry or directly to the Ministry for Children Oranga Tamariki.

"I hope that we can find a way to incorporate the voice of tamariki rangatahi even if it's not their current care experiences."

For the Government to make it right they would have to apologise, prosecute where necessary and compensate the victims appropriately, Brougham said.

He got a payout of $70,000 in 2015. He compared the amount he received for his 18 years of abuse to the $3.5 million Teina Pora received in compensation for being wrongly jailed for 20 years.

The average payment for a claim made to the Ministry of Social Development to acknowledge failings in state care up until 1992 was $19,117.

Former foster child Daryl Brougham with his wife Emily Gao and daughters Mei-Ling age 2 and Mei-Lan age 2 months at their home in Blockhouse Bay. Photo / Dean Purcell

Brougham was starved, beaten, sexually abused and forced to eat a spider while in state care.

He was found at 3 months old next to a rubbish bin and was physically abused in his first placement as a 1 year old. His foster parents took him to America. When he was 5 he was found weighing the same as a 15 month old due to starvation.

He was brought back to New Zealand where he bounced through a "train wreck" of multiple homes. He estimated 80 per cent were abusive.

He detailed his experiences in his book Through the Eyes of a Foster Child.