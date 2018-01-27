One person has been killed and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Alfriston, South Auckland.

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed one person had died.

The injured person was taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened on Mill Rd between Alfriston and Ranfurly roads.

A police spokeswoman said the road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.43pm.

Meanwhile, a person is fighting for life after an earlier crash on State Highway 2, north of Katikati.

That incident, which involved two cars, also closed the road.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said one person had been critically hurt in the crash and two others had moderate injuries, and all were being transferred to hospital.

"The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene and as a result, the road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for several hours," Saunders said.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of the highway and Kauri Point Rd near Tahawai at 8.44am.

There were no diversions in place so police asked motorists avoid the area and thanked people in advance for their patience.