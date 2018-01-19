A man in his twenties has died after his motor scooter and a rubbish truck collided on the corner of Mosston Rd and Hinau St in Whanganui.

The crash happened at 11.13am today.

Whanganui Police Sergeant Colin Wright said the scooter rider received a serious head injury and was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition. The man later died.

"The truck driver is quite upset and has his boss with him," Mr Wright said at the crash scene.

Police said the name of the deceased will be released when all next of kin have been advised.

"Our thoughts go to the family at this sad time."

The police serious crash unit is investigating. Roads in the area were closed for a time after the crash but are now open.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui senior station officer Jemal Weston said his team had helped secure the scene but did not need to take any further action.