Two houses in South Auckland have caught fire on New Year's Eve afternoon, and firefighters remain in attendance.

Fire Service said it received multiple calls at around 3.15pm about a property in Ashgrove Road, Mangere, being on fire.

Shift manager Murray Bannister said it was initially thought that just one house and a garage was involved, but found out upon arrival that it had spread to a neighbouring house.

Bannister said the fire had been "well involved" and expected the damage to the two houses to be extensive.

Advertisement

Eight fire trucks and appliances are in attendance and the fire has been brought under control.

Bannister said no one was injured and what caused the fire is not known at this stage.