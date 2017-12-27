The Christchurch Adventure Park chairlift had to be inspected after vandals smashed windows in one of the lift huts on Tuesday night.

The opening of the lift on Wednesday morning was only delayed by about five to 10 minutes park general manager Anne Newman said, while staff made sure it was safe to use.

"They have checked it thoroughly and it is safe to use," she said.

At about 10pm three people were spotted by security staff at the park smashing windows and pushing a portaloo down a hill.

Advertisement

They were also observed around one of the chairlift towers, prompting staff to inspect it for damage on Wednesday morning.

"It is just idiots being annoying and it is really disappointing," Mrs Newman said.

Security footage has been provided to the police and at least one of the offenders is known to park staff, she said.

"It just holds up those who want to use the park and our staff working hard to get more tracks open to the public," she said.

The park reopened 10 months after it closed for of repairs due to the Port Hills fires in February forced it to close just five weeks into its opening.

A massive logging operation took place to clear burnt trees and reopen trails.