A Ruapehu season pass now buys skiers and snowboarders the chance to hit the slopes of the Swiss Alps.

Mt Ruapehu has partnered with Zermatt, one of the largest ski areas in the Alps, to offer season pass holders reciprocal access to each other's resorts.

That means 2018 season pass holders for Mt Ruapehu are eligible for two days on the slopes of Zermatt's resorts on the Swiss and Italian Alps for the 2018/19 European winter.

Zermatt runs one of the largest ski areas in Europe with 360km of slopes, and was voted the best ski resort in the Alps in 2014 and 2016.

Mt Ruapehu chief executive Ross Copland said the partnership was an exciting opportunity for season pass holders which should make it easier for Kiwi families to make their dreams of a European ski holiday a reality.

"It's fantastic to be able to offer them the chance to extend their ski or snowboard season with free days in one of the most outstanding alpine areas in the world.

"And for those Kiwis saving hard to take the family skiing on some of the best slopes in the world, having a couple of free days on the snow at Zermatt may just be the thing that makes it all possible."

The Zermatt partnership expanded on Mt Ruapehu's existing international relationships with other ski resorts in Colorado, USA and British Colombia, Canada.

"Every year we strive to create value for our season pass holders and these international partnerships are one way we can do this," Copland said.

The Zermatt partnership is a two-year deal applying to season passes sold for 2018 and 2019 only. Access is also provided to life pass holders.

2018 season passes are on sale now.