Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into a commercial property in Māngere, South Auckland, this morning.

Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into a commercial property in Māngere, South Auckland, this morning.

Police in South Auckland are looking for two people allegedly involved in a burglary this morning.

Authorities were called to a commercial property in Māngere about 9.15am after a report that two people were seen breaking in and possibly armed with weapons.

“The pair fled the scene on a motorbike prior to police arriving,” a statement said.

“At this stage, it is unclear what was taken and police inquiries are ongoing.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

More to come











