Police have released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash on State Highway 5 at Hamurana on Christmas Eve.

She was Jie Hu, a 23-year-old from Rotorua.

The crash, which happened near Oturoa Rd at 9.16pm on December 24, involved three vehicles.

Three other people were initially trapped, with two suffering serious injuries and a third suffering minor injuries.

Police have extended their sympathies to Hu's family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.