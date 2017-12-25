Police will be breath-testing drivers leaving Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne this New Year.

The massive music festival is the summer high point for many young Kiwis and police are urging revellers to stay safe and look after one another to make sure the experience doesn't turn sour.

"We want everyone to enjoy their time at the festival but we urge party goers to look out for themselves and their mates," Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said.

"Police want people to enjoy themselves and to remember their celebrations for the right reasons.

"Drink in moderation and make smart decisions about how you're going to get to and from venues."

Traffic was likely to be heavy in the lead up and aftermath of the festival, so plan your trip, take your time, rest and share the driving, Smith advised.

Revellers should make sure they remembered their New Year's celebrations for the right reason, police said. Photo / Supplied

Police reminded people that partying all night meant drivers wouldn't be fit to get behind the wheel the next day.

Drivers should all expect to be breath-tested when leaving the event, police said.

Non-camping festival goers should arrange a sober driver, or book a taxi, Smith said.

And groups of friends should plan how they would look after each other and what they'd do if someone partied a little too hard, Smith said.

"If you are going to be drinking, eat before you go out and encourage your friends to do the same."

Police advised people to watch their drinks and not to accept any drinks, alcoholic or otherwise, they haven't personally seen poured.

"At events of this size, where it's noisy and there are people everywhere, you're not likely to notice someone tampering with your drink."

Camping could also present an opportunity for thieves to steal from tents.

"Consider not bringing valuables that you don't really need," Smith said.

"It's not wise to bring expensive jewellery, cameras, laptops or speakers.

"It also pays to be aware of pick-pockets - your cell phone or wallet in your pocket could become an easy target when you're in a large crowd."

There will be a very large liquor ban around the event site this year.

Everyone who breaches it will be fined $250.

More advice from police on keeping safe can be found here.