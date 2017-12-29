The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, the Herald profiles animals that have been adopted and their owners as part of our My Rescue Pet series.

Having been abandoned by all three of his previous owners, it was the fourth time lucky for Roger.

His last stint at the Auckland SPCA did not come without its bumps though. The 10-year-old had to have a kilogram of fur removed as it had become too long and matted.

SPCA staff, who kept him warm in a jumper, could not figure out why he had such a rough life.

"Nobody could quite understand why he had been abandoned so many times. He was the sweetest cat who thrived off human company," said a SPCA spokesperson.

After staff posted a picture of Roger to their Facebook page, his new mum fell head over heels for him.

Rachael Longson, who works at a veterinary practice and has already saved three cats and two dogs, went into the SPCA straight away to meet him and take him home.

"We are totally in love with Roger! He is the funniest cat I have ever owned," Longson said.

"He gets tonnes of visitors as everyone wants to meet Roger. [He] loves coming home for cuddles, he is so affectionate."

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.