11:35pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fire alarm interrupts scheduled viewing at TVNZ

Fire alarm at TVNZ cuts into late-night news bulletin. Photo/NZHerald
Fire alarm at TVNZ cuts into late-night news bulletin. Photo/NZHerald

TVNZ's Channel 1 briefly dropped off the air this evening after a fire alarm sounded in the building, forcing staff to leave the building.

1NEWS Tonight presenter Greg Boyed was reading a late-night news item about the recent car bombing in Afghanistan when he was interrupted around 11pm.

"We have a fire alarm so we'll be back very shortly," he said before cutting to an ad break.

The channel then briefly cut to a broadcast error message, complete with an image of the iconic Goodnight Kiwi.


Northern fire service shift manager Jaron Phillips said the alarm was set off by a short circuit in the electrical switch room.

Power has been isolated and two fire crews are on the scene, he said. The building has been evacuated.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 02 Jun 2017 00:21:50 Processing Time: 15ms