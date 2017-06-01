Fire alarm interrupts scheduled viewing at TVNZ

TVNZ's Channel 1 briefly dropped off the air this evening after a fire alarm sounded in the building, forcing staff to leave the building.

1NEWS Tonight presenter Greg Boyed was reading a late-night news item about the recent car bombing in Afghanistan when he was interrupted around 11pm.

"We have a fire alarm so we'll be back very shortly," he said before cutting to an ad break.

The channel then briefly cut to a broadcast error message, complete with an image of the iconic Goodnight Kiwi.

When was the last time you saw broadcast error message. This was on TVNZ tonight pic.twitter.com/KqxrTel99H — Brett_Foss (@brett_foss) June 1, 2017

Northern fire service shift manager Jaron Phillips said the alarm was set off by a short circuit in the electrical switch room.

Power has been isolated and two fire crews are on the scene, he said. The building has been evacuated.

- NZ Herald