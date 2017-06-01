Fire alarm interrupts scheduled viewing at TVNZ

TVNZ's Channel 1 briefly dropped off the air this evening after a fire alarm sounded in the building, forcing staff to leave the building.
1NEWS Tonight presenter Greg Boyed was reading a late-night news item about the recent car bombing in Afghanistan when he was interrupted around 11pm.
"We have a fire alarm so we'll be back very shortly," he said before cutting to an ad break.
The channel then briefly cut to a broadcast error message, complete with an image of the iconic Goodnight Kiwi.
When was the last time you saw broadcast error message. This was on TVNZ tonight pic.twitter.com/KqxrTel99H— Brett_Foss (@brett_foss) June 1, 2017
Northern fire service shift manager Jaron Phillips said the alarm was set off by a short circuit in the electrical switch room.
Power has been isolated and two fire crews are on the scene, he said. The building has been evacuated.