Two people killed in Sth Auckland crash

Two people have been killed after their car hit a tree on Te Irirangi Drive in South Auckland.

The crash happened near Dawson Rd in Flat Bush.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the service was called at 9.50pm and arrived to find two people in critical condition, including one who was still trapped in the vehicle.

Fire service personnel performed CPR on one person, he said.

Police said there were four occupants in the vehicle in total.

The road will be closed while the scene is under investigation and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John Ambulance service was alerted by police at 9.49pm.

- NZ Herald