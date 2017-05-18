Exclusive: Kiwi captures dramatic aftermath of New York crash

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Kiwi in New York has captured dramatic footage after a deadly crash in Times Square this morning.

Photojournalist Helen Klisser During was in Times Square when a driver drove the wrong way through the bustling tourist and commercial area, killing one person and injuring 22 others during the lunchtime rush.

"I heard this unbelievable mayhem - a car accelerating and crashing and screaming," Klisser During said.

"I haven't heard that noise, but just something out of control, and then screeching tyres, screaming people.

"I turned around and saw people on the pavement, and then I saw the smoke and the car that had crashed into the lamppost."

"People were shocked, numbed. It actually became silent.

"It was complete mayhem and then the crashing and screaming but then it was silent, and then the cops were shouting 'everybody get out of here'.

An 18-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

The photos appear to show a man in a brown shirt and jeans, alleged to be the driver of the car, fleeing immediately after the car crashed in the square.

A 26-year-old man is in custody. Authorities said the driver was a US citizen and former member of the US Navy. He has a criminal history, including driving while intoxicated.

Klisser During said she immediately thought it could have been another terror-related car attack.

"It was very much the feeling. Just confusion, not knowing, and then people just stunned," she said.

'"Sickening, nauseous, just shocked at such senseless killing.

"[Beforehand] people were chatting, relaxing, taking selfies, they were enjoying the plaza, enjoying the lights of Times Square, and then it was just chaos."

She said she walked to the aid of an injured woman who was being consoled by members of the public.

"There were no cops and the worst thing was there were no emergency services, no ambulances, nobody treating the people.

"Somebody was consoling a woman and I was saying 'they'll be here soon', but there was nothing to do for them."

Klisser During lives in New York and works as a photographer and art curator. She is currently involved with an art exhibition in the Square.

She took photographs for the upcoming documentary of former Prime Minister and UN administrator Helen Clark, My Year With Helen. She has also travelled with Clark to Malawai and Rwanda during her time with the UN.

- NZ Herald