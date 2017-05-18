'Grey Lynn peeping tom' jailed for secretly filming people

A man who secretly recorded women undressing and couples having sex has reportedly been jailed.

Moana Tekawa, a 48-year-old father-of-three, had been dubbed the "Grey Lynn peeping tom".

He was sentenced today at the Auckland District Court to three years and six months in prison, Fairfax reported.

The man admitted 14 charges related to making intimate visual recordings as well as 10 charges of burglary.

The Herald has previously reported that the offending happened between November 2015 and May last year.

Tekawa was arrested while peeping through a window on Sussex St in Grey Lynn.

Judge Anne Kiernan told the court that the offending involved filming a range of people, mostly without their knowledge, Fairfax reported.

"Essentially you walked on to properties in the Grey Lynn area, often to the backs of those homes, and up to the windows of those properties in the evenings," she said.

"You took recordings on your phone of women, and some men, in various states of undress, or getting ready for bed, or people who were in bed."

"Usually the pictures you took were through the windows of bedrooms, bathrooms or dining rooms. Some of those recordings showed men and women engaging in sexual activity."

Tekawa would put his arm through open windows or curtains, Judge Kiernan said.

Police seized a laptop from the man and found 21,000 images of females undressing and engaging in sexual activity.

"The images have been put together to be watched like a video," Judge Kiernan said.

Victim impact statements were read to the court by Judge Kieran. One woman explained how she was scared to go outside at night after she spotted Tekawa looking through her window one evening.

"She talks about being very disturbed about what happened that night. She had to move address, and at times she worried about being out in the evening," Kiernan said.

