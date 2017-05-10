Dump and dash: Cheeky street furniture disposal caught on camera

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A motorist has developed a high-speed method for dumping furniture by using a trailer to scatter unwanted items in the middle of a Dunedin street.

CCTV cameras captured the motorist, driving a green Mitsubishi Pajero towing a trailer, swerving around the corner and into the street.

The furniture is not secured and spills out of the trailer and into the street, allowing the motorist to illegally dump the items, including a couch, without even slowing to a halt.

Hours later the vehicle returns and uses the same method to dispose of more rubbish.

The camera that captured the illegal dumping is the same one that filmed a French tourist defecating in the street earlier this year.

Business owner Nik Black said his CCTV cameras caught the motorist taking two trips down Vogel St to dump furniture off his vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Black witnessed the first incident about 2pm.

''I thought he had actually picked stuff up from the ReStore [op shop in Gordon St] and was heading home when it fell off ... but it turns out he wasn't that interested in keeping it,'' he said.

The motorist, driving a green Mitsubishi Pajero, then returned to the street about 6pm to complete another illegal dumping.

''It's not the first time we have caught people dumping here. It's just a different sort of dumping,'' Black said with a laugh.

The footage showed the vehicle, on the first occasion, swinging around the corner on the wrong side of the road and swerving back on to the other side of the road to cause a cabinet to fall from his trailer.

He then swerves further down the road to shake off other unwanted items.

On the second occasion, the motorist corners from Gordon St at greater speed and veers sharply to dump furniture off the trailer.

''He was having a clean-up at home, I guess,'' Black said.

''It's not that hard to take it to the tip and drop it there.''

Black said he was willing to accept the items might have accidentally come off the motorist's trailer if he came back to pick it up.

''By all means, feel free to come back and pick up your stuff ... if you have lost it,'' he said.

The items, including three couches, a heater and a TV cabinet, were now sitting on the pavement of Vogel St.

Dunedin City Council solid waste manager Catherine Irvine said the council would follow up the matter.

''If someone has got CCTV footage that's going to be very helpful,'' she said.

- Otago Daily Times