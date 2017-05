Breaking

Police say they have responded to four incidents at schools which received "emails of concern" this morning.

Waitemata Police attended each of the schools and conducted searches.

No items of interest had been located, they said.

"Police don't believe the threats are credible however we need to go through a process to establish this is the case and ensure the safety of the students which is what we have been doing," says Acting Inspector and relieving Rodney Area Commander Jason Homan.

- NZ Herald