11:12am Mon 24 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Red Mini Cooper buried by tree branch in Domain's Lovers Lane

Photos have emerged this morning of the red Mini Cooper damaged by a large branch in Auckland Domain's Lovers Lane.

The photos showed the crimson red car, almost buried by the leafy branch that appeared to have fallen right on top of it.

The Fire Service was called by the woman owner of the car about 8.30pm, yesterday evening, when she was unable to get into her car.

The branch fell and completely covered the car. Photo / Supplied
The branch fell and completely covered the car. Photo / Supplied

On Sunday evening Fire spokesman Jarron Phillips said one fire engine was sent to the site and the area around the car had been cordoned off.

DID YOU SEE IT? SEND US YOUR PICS AND STORY

The Fire Service was called by the woman owner of the car when she was unable to get into her car. Photo / Supplied
The Fire Service was called by the woman owner of the car when she was unable to get into her car. Photo / Supplied

"The branch was big enough that the owner couldn't remove it."

Phillips said a council arborist would come and remove the branch.

He said the woman would return in the morning for her car.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 Apr 2017 11:13:01 Processing Time: 13ms