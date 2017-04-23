Red Mini Cooper buried by tree branch in Domain's Lovers Lane

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Photos have emerged this morning of the red Mini Cooper damaged by a large branch in Auckland Domain's Lovers Lane.

The photos showed the crimson red car, almost buried by the leafy branch that appeared to have fallen right on top of it.

The Fire Service was called by the woman owner of the car about 8.30pm, yesterday evening, when she was unable to get into her car.

On Sunday evening Fire spokesman Jarron Phillips said one fire engine was sent to the site and the area around the car had been cordoned off.

"The branch was big enough that the owner couldn't remove it."

Phillips said a council arborist would come and remove the branch.

He said the woman would return in the morning for her car.

- NZ Herald