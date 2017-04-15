Family trapped in house after Piako River breaches bank

A Waikato family are trapped inside their house after the Piako River breached its stopbank, surrounding their home with water.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Ray Malcolmson said they have since called for a boat to help free the family currently still inside their Patetonga home, southwest of Ngatea.

"One family is still in the house and we're unable to get them out because of the water."

The house is one of "a small number" which have been evacuated after properties flooded when the stopbank burst about 9.40am today.

Malcolmson said he was unsure whether there was anybody inside the second home or how badly it was affected by floodwaters.

Northern fire communications shift manager Megan Ruru said there were three homes being evacuated.

One house had six occupants inside that emergency services were trying to rescue.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.

