By Daniel Walker

A car mounted a public bench on Auckland's main shopping strip today.

A police spokesperson says the black SUV crashed into the seat outside TSB on Queen Street in the CBD at 4:40 this afternoon.

They say no one was injured, and the incident didn't block the road.

The spokesperson says there were two people in the car when it crashed.

Pictures posted on social media show the SUV appears undamaged, but a sign has been knocked over and the bench has lifted.

- Newstalk ZB