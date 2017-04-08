9:58pm Sat 8 April
Edgecumbe residents vent frustration

Surf lifesaving rescuers check a submerged car in Edgecumbe. Photo / Jamie Troughton
Residents of the flood-ravaged Whakatane District have vented their frustration at a public meeting tonight.

About 1600 were evacuated from Edgecumbe and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The residents of five houses have been allowed to return home today, but some may never be able to return.

1XX reporter Dan Dalgety was at tonight's meeting, and said residents are angry at council officials.

"People don't want to be paying rates, which is a major issue because they aren't going to be in their homes for the next two weeks.

"People are obviously calling for an independent review of the breach of the stop bank, which the Government is going to look at."

- Newstalk ZB

