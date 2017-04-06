The flooding in the North Island has today closed more schools and early learning centres, the Ministry of Education says.

The storm has now affected 10,817 school students and 1814 pre-schoolers.



A total of 67 schools and 52 early childhood centres were closed by severe wet weather, all in the North Island.



"The state of civil emergency in Whakatane today closed a further 16 schools in the area," said the Ministry of Education's deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support Katrina Casey.



"Another school has closed in Opotiki and one in Wairoa.



"A further 23 ECEs this afternoon closed in the Bay of Plenty - many in Whakatane - three in Waikato and three in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu area.



Casey said the Ministry's regional teams were also keeping a close eye on the developing weather situation in Canterbury.



"As the severe wet weather and subsequent flooding is a developing situation, parents are advised to keep in touch with their schools and early learning services as they make decisions about closures," she said.



"Parents are advised to check their websites or Facebook pages or contact them directly."



School and early childhood centre closures by region:





Auckland

Te Kohanga School, TKKM o te Puaha o Waikato and Onewhero School.





Waikato

Piopio College, Benneydale School, Centennial Park School, Aria School, Coromandel Area School, Hikuai School, Mapiu School, Piopio Primary School, Rangitoto School, Matiere School, Opoutere School, Piripiri School, Pukemiro School, Pukenui School (Te Kuiti), St Joseph's Catholic School (Te Kuiti), Tai Wananga, Te Kuiti Primary School, Te Wharekura o Maniapoto and Tokirima School.

Closed ECEs: Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Whenuakite Country Kids, Central Kids Kindergartens Tairua, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten, Te Kuiti Childcare Centre, Central Kids Kindergarten Mercury Bay, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kapanga, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Awamarahi, Te Kohanga Reo O Te Kaha Raumati, Grasslands Kindergarten, Creative Kids Preschool, Te Kuiti Playcentre and Curious Keas Ltd.





Bay of Plenty/Taupo

Otakiri School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruatoki, Te Kura kaupapa Māori o Te Paroa, Tawera Bilingual School, Waimana, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Matahi, Te Wharekura o Huiarau, Taneatua School, Kutarere, Galatea School, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-Nui-A-Toi, Kaingaroa School, Tarawera High School, St Josephs Matata, Edgecumbe school, Edgecumbe College, TKKM Tawhiuau, Murupara Area School and Kaingaroa Forest School, Murupara Area School, Nukuhou North School, St Joseph's Catholic School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa, Te Kura Maori-a-Rohe o Waiohau, Te Kura o Te Teko, Te Kura o Waikaremoana, Te Mahoe School, TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau, Trident High School, Waiotahe Valley School, Whakatane High School, Whakatane Intermediate and Whakatane S D A School.

Closed ECEs: Matariki Early Childhood Centre, Edgecumbe kindergarten, Central Kids Kindergartens - Apanui, Central Kids Kindergartens - Te Akoranga, Coastlands Early Childhood Learning Centre, Nga Rito Homebased Childcare, Seedlings Preschool, Te Kōhanga Reo o Kokohinau, Te Kōhanga Reo o Nga Tamariki O Te Kohu, Te Kōhanga Reo o Patutaatahi, Te Kōhanga Reo O Ruatahuna, Te Kōhanga Reo o Ruātoki, Te Kōhanga Reo o Tāwhaki, Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Kiriwera Hana, Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Puna O Te Aroha, Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Teko, Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Whare Aroha o Te Hūmārie, Te Kōhanga Reo o Terere, Te Kōhanga Reo o Waikaremoana, Te Puna Reo O Waione, Te Waipuna Ariki o Matangireia, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty, Waiapu Kids - Homebased Bay of Plenty and Waiapu Kids - St Georges.





Hawkes Bay/Tairawhiti

Bette Christie Kindergarten.





Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu

Awatapu College, Opunake High School, St Anne's, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi, Waitotara, Whanganui Girls' College and Upokongaro School. Note: Whanganui Girls' College has evacuated its Hostel to the Collegiate Motor Inn.

ECE closures: Kaiwhaikī, Mere Te Aroha, Parikino, Putiki Kindergarten, Te Kōhanga Reo o Pūtiki Wharanui, Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Heti, Whanganui East Kindy, Halcombe Playcentre and Terrace End Playcentre.





Wairarapa

Holyoake Kindergarten and Ruahine Early Learning

