Electric short causes parked van to start, roll and mount a kerb

Three Polish tourists are in shock after their rental van started itself, mounted the kerb and rolled onto the footpath.

Peter Korszak, Tomasz Kalinowski and Slawomir Ostapczuk are travelling around New Zealand on an eight-day holiday.

Ostapczuk said they returned to the backpackers Cactus Jacks on Haupapa St last night, parking on the street.

They put on the handbrake and the van into first gear before turning off the engine.

"New Zealand is a strange country, cars drive by themselves," Ostapczuk said.

The tourists were woken by emergency services this morning, and Ostapczuk said a fireman told him the car would have "jumped like a frog" over the kerb.

A Rotorua Fire Station spokesman said the car and the building were not damaged.

"The van was parked and unattended. An electrical short caused the battery terminal to come into contact with the battery cone.

"This caused the van to move forward and roll."

Ostapczuk said they would be contacting the rental company and their insurance company to change the van.

Today the trio planned to head out to Waiotapu and the Buried Village, once they got their car sorted.

Police and power company Unison also attended the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said it was unclear if anyone was inside the van at the time.

Police were called at 5.50am.

The spokeswoman said the van might have also hit a power box.

"The caller reported they didn't know what time it may have happened, and we don't know if anyone as in the van at the time."