Car submerged in sea in Christchurch with unknown number of occupants

A car has plunged into the sea off Main Rd in the suburb of Clifton in Christchurch.

Police said they were unsure how many people were inside the vehicle when it went off the road between Maligns Track and Clifton Tce, but the car is now completely underwater.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and police are diverting traffic away from the scene.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area where possible.

A local resident told Newstalk ZB there is a full emergency response, with ambulance and police presence at the scene, and a chopper in the air and lifeboat out on the water.

The resident says the tide is out, but it's now growing dark.

The road into Sumner is closed, but there is a detour via the Summit Rd.

- NZ Herald