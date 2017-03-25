Adele will need to set fire to the rain as Auckland weather packs in

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Adele fans could be rolling in the deep at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium this weekend as widespread and persistent rain sets in.

Wet weather started developing across the country this morning and is set to worsen later today due to a large, slow-moving low sitting off the west coast.

"Almost the entire country will get rain at some point this weekend," said MetService meteorologist Angus Hines.

Anyone going to Adele's concert tonight might want to take a raincoat as scattered showers are expected to set in.

Things are looking worse for fans heading to Sunday's show with heavy, persistent falls sure to see the crowd singing in the rain.

Heavy showers could also dampen the ground, but not the spirit, at Pasifika Festival across the city at Western Springs Park this weekend.

In good news, the rain will not come close to the deluge which caused major flooding and damage in Auckland two weeks ago.

"It is a relief it won't be that heavy this time around," said Hines.

"The rain will be brief enough each day to not cause concern."

Hines said Kiwis can expect a wet start to the week ahead as the low and its associated fronts are likely to bring rain to many North Island and some South Island places on Monday.

- NZ Herald