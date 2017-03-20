Police officer set on by four dogs in Bay of Plenty

A police officer was forced to shoot and kill a dog in the Bay of Plenty tonight after the owner set a pack of hounds on him, police say.

Following a short incident with a fleeing driver, the officer attempted to arrest a man in the Kaingaroa Forest township, near Murupara at 7.56pm.

The man set four dogs on the officer, with one of the dogs biting the officer several times. He shot the dog for his own safety, said Senior Sergeant Mal Collins from the Bay of Plenty district command centre. The dog has reportedly died.

While the officer was being attacked, the man then placed two of his dogs in his car before leaving on foot with the remaining dog.

"When the man failed to comply with the Constable, four dogs were set on the officer from the man's vehicle. He was placed in a dangerous situation when threatened with the animals," Collins said.

"The officer used his training and tactical options to ensure his own safety and that of the community was preserved."

An ambulance was sent to the scene and the officer is being treated for his wounds.

More police arrived at the location and animal control was called.

The offender is known to police and is being sought by officers. He was originally stopped by police following up on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

