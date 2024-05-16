Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Three schools in Gisborne were placed into lockdown after a threat this afternoon as police cordoned off nearby streets.

Lytton High School, Riverdale Primary School and Campion College were all placed in lockdown shortly before 3pm. As of 3.45pm, all schools had lifted their lockdowns.









Gisborne Police said they had cleared the Nelson Road area in Riverdale, Gisborne following an earlier threat made via a phone call to a nearby school.

“Students have been released from school and Police will be leaving the area shortly. Police are confident there is no immediate threat to students, staff, or the premises,” a police spokesperson said shortly before 4pm.

“Police will be making further enquiries into the phone call to identify the person responsible.”

The spokesperson earlier said police were “working through clearing the area” but speculation online of a gunman near any of the affected schools was incorrect.

A parent of a student responded to the school’s social media post, saying: “this is really panicking for all of us”.

Police Lockdown Lytton High. Photo / Paul Rickard

But as of 3.30pm Lytton High School updated that the lockdown had been lifted.

In alerting the incident, Lytton High School said on its social media page: “Please do not come to school. We’ve entered into an unexpected lockdown. We hope to have it resolved quickly. All children are safe in their classrooms.”

A police presence will remain, but your students can leave as normal.

”If you are collecting them, please be careful as traffic will be heavy. Please do not linger.”Buses will be collecting students as soon as possible and dropping them off as usual. We will send a more comprehensive update when possible. Thanks so much for your understanding.”

Riverdale Primary School said on social media police had told it to keep students in their classrooms because of the incident at Lytton. Riverdale Primary School’s lockdown has ended as of 3.45pm.

“We ask that you do not come and pick up your children at this stage. We will keep you updated as soon as we know anymore... staff and students are safe,” the school said.

Campion College also said police had told it to go into lockdown.

“We are safe and will be in touch. No parents to come onsite,” the school said.

As of 3.30pm, a Campion College updtaed online that students have now been released from their classes and its school buses are running

