Crash on State Highway 2 near Norsewood, one with serious injuries

Crash closes SH2 south of Norsewood, one person has serious injuries.

Crash closes SH2 south of Norsewood, one person has serious injuries.

One person has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash closed SH2 for an hour and a half south of Norsewood on Thursday.

Police were called to the accident near Blairgowrie Rd about 2.26pm.

A New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) social media post said all emergency services were attending, and delays were likely.

At 4.10pm NZTA said the highway had reopened to one lane, with a ‘stop-go’ system in place at the intersection of SH2 and Blairgowie Rd.

.





MORE TO COME