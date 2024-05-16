Voyager 2023 media awards
Crash on State Highway 2 near Norsewood, one with serious injuries

One person has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash closed SH2 for an hour and a half south of Norsewood on Thursday.

Police were called to the accident near Blairgowrie Rd about 2.26pm.

A New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) social media post said all emergency services were attending, and delays were likely.

At 4.10pm NZTA said the highway had reopened to one lane, with a ‘stop-go’ system in place at the intersection of SH2 and Blairgowie Rd.

MORE TO COME

