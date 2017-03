Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A rubbish truck has become stuck on a low bridge in Pukekohe.

The truck, which appears to be carrying a skip holding wooden pellets among other rubbish, attempted to drive under the bridge which is signposted as being 3.3m off the ground.

The truck's hoist which securing the skip has caught on the underside of the bridge.

Gina Taylor-Landon managed to film the incident on Subway Road.

"Poor guy," she said, "Waste Management need to update trucks with a height warning system."

- NZ Herald