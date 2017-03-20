Girl dragged by hair in shocking Polyfest brawl footage

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Footage of girls fighting and being dragged by the hair at Polyfest is among some of the most shocking footage to emerge from the cultural festival last week.

While most of the 42nd ASB Polyfest went off without a hitch, a number of videos have emerged of fights and brawls in and around the south Auckland venue, some spilling onto roads close to on-coming traffic.

In one video which was posted online, two young women can be seen dragging two others across the ground by their hair. One then starts punching another girl before onlookers step in to break up the fight.

The violence between the young women apparently occurred behind a tent at the annual ASB Polyfest event. The post has been viewed more than 143,000 times.

Separate video shows a fight in a carpark, where a large crowd quickly gathers to watch two young men face off.

Several onlookers are wearing Polynesian cultural dress.

In a third video a young man takes a swing at another young man, who falls to the ground. After multiple calls from onlookers to "let him up", the two face off again, and the fight moves to the road. There the man in blue aims a kick at the other man's head.

Yesterday, footage emerged of a group of men brawling on Great South Rd near the Manukau Sports Bowl, with two of them pushed into the road and attacked by others.

The cultural celebration was being held at the venue at the time although it is unclear whether the men in the video were attendees.

Police have confirmed that multiple violent skirmishes occurred at or around the event.

Polyfest event director Theresa Howard said organisers were working with the police to identify the men in the first video.

"We've been confident and have the peace of mind knowing that the police have been able to handle situations that have occurred before they've escalated into anything more than that," Howard said.

"In terms of the video, we're not even sure if the people were associated or had earlier participated or visited the festival."

Organisers were taking the matter seriously, Howard said.

"The behaviour is not acceptable at all with us, as festival organisers," she said.

The brawl broke out on Te Irirangi Drive near the intersection of Great South Rd and Cavendish Drive about 4pm on Saturday.

The video shows men wearing red and blue clothing, generally recognised as the colours of the opposing Crips and Bloods gangs, in a flurry of pushing, shoving and punching.

The brawl spills out onto the busy road and two people are pushed to the tar seal, the others kicking, stomping and leaping on them as the attack continues.

Then, just as quickly as it seemed to start, it finishes and all the males take off.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook on Saturday and has been viewed 112,000 times and shared almost 2000 times.

Police confirmed that they had received multiple calls via 111 about the incident.

"We appear to have had numerous calls about this incident and other general disorder/fighting outside Polyfest late yesterday afternoon/early evening," a spokeswoman said.

"Police attended to disperse the crowds.

"It doesn't look like any arrests were made following the particular incident in the video. I imagine they were long gone by the time we arrived."

