Wellington Central Police Station has been evacuated

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Buildings around Wellington Police Station have been evacuated after a suspicious object was found in the station's lobby.

The police station was evacuated shortly before 4pm, and other buildings in the vicinity of Victoria St have also now been emptied as a precaution, police said.

An "item of concern" was spotted in the foyer of the station, police said in a statement. No further details of the item have been released.

A loud bang was heard in the area following the evacuation, a Herald reporter at the scene said.

Nothing can be seen from the explosion. Those gathered at the intersection of Victoria and Willis Sts let of gasps and cries of surprise at the sound.

A second loud bang followed shortly after.

A police officer at the scene confirmed they were both controlled explosions.

Cordons are in place around the area.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the CBD and use alternative routes.

Victoria St is blocked around the station, and Willis St between Karo Dr and Vivian St is down to two lanes while repairs are carried out on a trolley-bus wire pole that was damaged in a crash this morning.

Police operations and functions in Wellington will continue as normal, police have assured.

- Newstalk ZB