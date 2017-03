The body of a man has been found in central Auckland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the body was discovered at a property on Murdoch Rd, Grey Lynn.

The death is being treated as unexplained. A post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

She could not say if the death was suspicious.

"It's unexplained at this stage, until we get that post mortem we wouldn't be able to get anything further on that."

Earlier, police reported a woman's body had been found.

- NZ Herald