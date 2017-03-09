Five Upper Hutt teens missing since last night may be heading to Palmerston North

The father of an Upper Hutt boy who has gone missing with four friends is worried sick about where his son is.

The five teenagers, who have all be uncontactable since last night, may be trying to head to the Palmerston North area.

Ryan Pullman said his son, Dane, was one of the kids who had not come home on Wednesday.

"Two of the kids are known to sort of run off, the other three it's out of the ordinary," Pullman said.

Pullman said he and the other parents did not know what had sparked the disappearance, as the kids had all been in good spirits the last time they were seen.

"There's nothing to make sense of why they've done this. We're all just so worried, like, you name it, we've driven through it, walked it, and we're just turning up empty-handed."

Phones have been switched off, and Facebook pages of the kids have been deactivated.

Stepmother Tania Pilcher said Dane had gone to school at Upper Hutt College on Wednesday morning and had tried to skip school, according to other students.

He and his friends were stopped by teachers, but ended up skipping their last class.

The last time Pilcher and Pullman heard from Dane was at 4pm, when he asked if he could stay in town with his friends, but was told he had to come home.

When he did not arrive home as expected, they contacted his girlfriend, who had not heard from him.

They have since found out four other children have gone missing with Dane. Pullman said they were a group of friends.

Pilcher said Dane was wearing his school uniform when he left home on Wednesday, and from looking at his bedroom it did not appear he had taken anything else.

She said she received a call from police at 3am saying they had found a group of teens walking in the Ngauranga Gorge.

The group gave false names and said they were going to a relative's house in Porirua, and police dropped them off there. She said the officer apologised to her for the mistake.

"The missing person report hadn't got out to the Wellington and Porirua areas, they didn't know they were missing," she said.

Pullman spoke on the Tim Fookes Morning Show show on Newstalk ZB, making a plea to Dane.

"Honestly Dane, if you're listening, these parents are worried, we're worried sick. Whatever point you kids are trying to prove, you've done it. All we want to know is you kids are safe."

Police confirmed they took the group to a house in Titahi Bay, but have not confirmed whether an officer apologised to the parents.

Police have not released names and descriptions of the missing children yet.

- NZ Herald