Police say slow down after Hikurangi crash

By - Northern Advocate

Police have issued a warning to motorists to slow down in the wet and watch their following distances after a four-vehicle crash that's blocked State Highway One north of Whangarei.

SH1 will be closed until around 10.30am, and traffic diverted through Hikurangi, after a crash involving two trucks and two cars about 8.30am this morning.

Police said an initial scene examination indicated a south-bound truck and trailer unit carrying large bales of silage was waiting to turn right into Jordan Valley Rd.

As it was giving way to north-bound traffic two cars travelling behind the truck were involved in a nose-to-tail crash.

A NZ Couriers truck and trailer then appears to have jack-knifed and the cab collided with the rear of the truck and trailer carrying the silage.

The single occupants of each car were taken to Whangarei Hospital with minor injuries. The truck drivers were uninjured.

Senior Constable Devon Milner said from the scene that the accident was a timely reminder for motorists to slow down in the wet weather and watch their following distances.

Mr Milner said after a long dry spell rain could turn the road into a 'slippery soup' and motorists needed to take extra care.