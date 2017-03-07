Hilarious 'types of haka guys' video goes viral

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A video posted by Kaitaia's D'Angelo Martin on his Tuturu Maori Facebook page has gone viral with over 901,000 views.

The video, titled Types of haka guys shows Martin performing the haka through a variety of personalities.

The 17-year-old Te Wharekura o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa student started his page in May 2015 and himself performing skits based on real life experience he, or his friends, have faced.

The page has been liked by more than 74,000 people.

Types of fighters has struck a chord with many of his followers, and many audience members have remarked in the comments section they know one if not more people who relate to the various haka styles.

Martin told Northern Advocate that his videos are "Off the cuff, I don't plan it, it's more natural that way."

- NZ Herald