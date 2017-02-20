Scott Kuggeleijn rape trial: Woman 'distraught' in the morning

A woman who alleges she was raped by cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn burst into her flatmate's room saying she had been raped and wondered what she should do, a court has heard.



The flatmate's former boyfriend is giving evidence on day two of the retrial of Kuggeleijn, a Northern Districts cricketer, in the Hamilton District Court today.



Kuggeleijn denies a charge of rape from an alleged incident at a Hamilton East flat on May 17, 2015.



The flatmate and her boyfriend were in bed the morning the alleged rape occurred when the complainant burst into the room, "distraught", he said.



"She managed to get out that she thought she had been raped [and said] 'what do I do, what do I do'."



He then heard her tell his girlfriend that she had told "the guy 'no'."



The recorded testimony of the girlfriend, who is overseas, was also played to the jury.



In questioning from crown prosecutor Jacinda Foster, the victim's flatmate recalled getting home and hearing noise coming from the woman's room so popped her head in and saw the pair kissing. It looked like she was "into it".



The next time she saw her was the next morning when the woman came into her room, upset.



"I woke up and [the complainant] came into my room and so I jumped up and went to give her a hug. She was struggling to breathe."



She said the complainant told her "that she didn't want to but he kept trying".



She then struggled to understand what she was saying so suggested she get in the shower and calm down, before going downstairs and asking Kuggeleijn to leave.



"He said 'yeah, what's wrong, what did I do?' and I said 'I'm not sure she's just upset'."



Once she'd calmed down a bit, the woman said, the complainant told her "I didn't want to but I couldn't push him off" or "something like that".



In a conversation with a group of friends, she said the complainant told them that "[Scott] had been trying all night and that in the morning she gave up.



The judge earlier advised the jury not to make anything of the fact it was a re-trial for Kuggeleijn, labelling it "irrelevant".



The trial continues.

- NZ Herald