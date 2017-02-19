11:54pm Sun 19 February
Elderly Wellington woman, Kebai Liu, who went missing a second time, is found dead

Kebai Liu, whose body was found in Woodridge tonight. Photo / Supplied
An elderly Wellington woman who went missing a second time, after being found and reunited with family, has now been found dead.

Police confirmed tonight Kebai Liu's body was found in a bush area in Woodridge about 7pm.

The 76-year-old had been missing since Friday morning.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance during the search for Kebai," a police spokeswoman said.

"Her death has been referred to the coroner."

Liu also disappeared from her home in Woodridge on Thursday night, before being found the following morning and reunited with family.

She disappeared a second time later the same day.

- NZ Herald

